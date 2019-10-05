Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,533,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 650% from the previous session’s volume of 337,769 shares.The stock last traded at $13.74 and had previously closed at $13.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $343.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,624,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,878,000 after purchasing an additional 777,721 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,281,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,268,000 after purchasing an additional 775,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.