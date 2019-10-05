Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALGN. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $181.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $364.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $746,347.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $5,453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Align Technology by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Align Technology by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

