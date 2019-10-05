Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,850. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.21). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wilson M. Torrence acquired 5,600 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,860.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $205,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 4,371,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

