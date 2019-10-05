Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,834.97. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,940,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

