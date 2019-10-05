Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.42 and last traded at $110.91, 2,026,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,281,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Alteryx to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -553.45, a P/E/G ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $441,785.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.39, for a total value of $656,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,099 shares of company stock worth $18,613,037 over the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alteryx by 88.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 103.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 180.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 85,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

