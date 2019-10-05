Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Altice USA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,892. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,094.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

