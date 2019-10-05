American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

