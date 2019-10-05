American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.49.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,778. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 212,845.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,871,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after acquiring an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3,750.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 494,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,028,000 after acquiring an additional 481,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

