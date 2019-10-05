American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.70. 35,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,169. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.70. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $155.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.30.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $956.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in American National Insurance by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.