Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,641,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.41.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.13. 572,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,953. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.51 and a 200 day moving average of $185.99. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

