Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,161 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $113,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMKR. ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.