Analysts Anticipate Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to Post $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Denbury Resources posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNR. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNR. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Denbury Resources by 67.3% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Denbury Resources by 32.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,778,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,073,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.37. Denbury Resources has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

