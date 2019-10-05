Analysts Expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.70 Million

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post sales of $167.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.60 million and the highest is $167.80 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $160.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year sales of $719.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $719.40 million to $720.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $750.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of CMTL stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $754.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, VP Richard L. Burt sold 40,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,397,333.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,519.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 35.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 69,340 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.