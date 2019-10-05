Analysts Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.72 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on PANL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.