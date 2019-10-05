Analysts Set $13.75 Target Price for DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)

Shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $13.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DRDGOLD an industry rank of 11 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DRD. ValuEngine lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of DRD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,814. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $199.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25 and a beta of -0.44. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 44.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,964,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 1,249,941 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.