Analysts Set AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Price Target at $16.70

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMC. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 615.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 86,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 79,807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

