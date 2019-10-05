Analysts Set Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $31.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $47,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at $783,552.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 156.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,232,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,712 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 416,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of $711.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

