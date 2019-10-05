Analysts Set Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) Price Target at $24.75

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Control4 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Control4 has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Control4 by 991.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Control4 in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 42.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 192.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 53.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.