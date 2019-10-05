Analysts Set Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) PT at $172.76

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ferrari and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $251,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 582,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari stock opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.77. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $170.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.47.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

