Analysts Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) PT at $40.17

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

LAZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Lazard from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,247,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,130,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,394,000 after buying an additional 1,125,817 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,305,000 after buying an additional 698,677 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,967,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,664,000 after buying an additional 522,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 351,043 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

