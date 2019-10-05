Analysts Set Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) PT at $25.50

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

PRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $99,486.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Perspecta by 12,264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

