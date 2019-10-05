AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading 1% Higher

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.24, 15,594 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 353,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

The stock has a market cap of $898.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $5,606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,881,000 after acquiring an additional 147,292 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

