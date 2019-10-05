AnarchistsPrime Price Reaches $0.0001 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.