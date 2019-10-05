AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,378,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,262 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,170,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after acquiring an additional 93,995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,728,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,333,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 148,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

AU traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,017. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

