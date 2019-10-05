ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANZBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of ANZBY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,070. ANZ has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

