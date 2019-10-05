Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Apache were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Apache by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Apache by 4,074.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Apache by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 3,221,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

