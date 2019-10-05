APIS (APIS) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One APIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. APIS has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $96,002.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APIS has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016588 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000501 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000712 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,962,097,230 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

