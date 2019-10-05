Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. 727,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,405. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $341.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,555,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,975 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,786,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 369,771 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,076,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,653,000 after purchasing an additional 668,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

