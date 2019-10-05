Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

AAPL traded up $6.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.01. 18,013,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,176,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,090 shares of company stock worth $77,691,639 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

