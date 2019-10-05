Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 22.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 18.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 148,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $213,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $1,755,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Arch Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $116.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

ARCH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,581. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $68.63 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

