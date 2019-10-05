Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

ARCE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. 26,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,014. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.19. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 184.85.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $35.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter worth $8,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 112.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 127,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after purchasing an additional 99,989 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 38.5% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter worth $2,436,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

