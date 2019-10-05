Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,030. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 297.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

