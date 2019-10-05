Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,701. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,658.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $247,289 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 80,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 304,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 29,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

