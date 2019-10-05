Argan (NYSE:AGX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AGX stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.65 million, a P/E ratio of 118.69 and a beta of 0.53. Argan has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $51.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.65 million. Argan had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

