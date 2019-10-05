Arion Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $16,983.00 and $96.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00193199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.01015547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,211,835 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

