ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARR. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. 416,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.67. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.86 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 124.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,047,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after acquiring an additional 194,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,787,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 121,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 49,639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 408,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the period. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

