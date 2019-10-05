Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on Armstrong Flooring from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price objective on Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE AFI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 156,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,758. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $177.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 138.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 96.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

