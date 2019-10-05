Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arotech an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Arotech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARTX shares. B. Riley set a $4.50 target price on Arotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Arotech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Arotech during the 2nd quarter worth $863,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arotech by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arotech by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 101,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arotech by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arotech by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 58,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTX remained flat at $$2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,702. Arotech has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Arotech had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arotech will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arotech (ARTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.