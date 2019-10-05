Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,298,000 after buying an additional 1,397,053 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3,883.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,717,000 after buying an additional 787,091 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 516,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,021,000 after buying an additional 284,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,326. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,330. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

