Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABG. Bank of America downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 128,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $104.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 2.57%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $83,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,374 shares in the company, valued at $959,802.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $38,308.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,466. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.