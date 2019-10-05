ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,749. ATA has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

Get ATA alerts:

ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22,426.20%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

About ATA

ATA Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.