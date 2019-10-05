Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives $24.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.41.

BCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.63 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Atreca stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.50. 39,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54. Atreca has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($2.90). As a group, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

