Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.14. 1,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566. The company has a market cap of $157.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $47.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 27.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUBN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $101,000. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $352,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

