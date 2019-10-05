Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Audentes Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Audentes Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Audentes Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Audentes Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Audentes Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.99.

BOLD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. 173,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. Audentes Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,044 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,575.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,204,000 after purchasing an additional 413,768 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,735,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,730,000 after purchasing an additional 433,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,659 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 913.5% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,619,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,346,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,559,000 after purchasing an additional 322,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

