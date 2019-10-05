Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,531,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 381,192 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,913,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 700,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

