AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.01.

NYSE AN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. 458,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,532,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $72,928,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,730,131 shares of company stock worth $82,809,391 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,175,000 after buying an additional 437,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,952,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,599,000 after buying an additional 1,855,298 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,808,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after buying an additional 200,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

