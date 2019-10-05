Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Laidlaw boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

AVDL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 611,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,460. The firm has a market cap of $142.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.04% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $434,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,270 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

