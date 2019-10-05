Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAXN. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Imperial Capital upgraded Axon Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.69. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $78,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

