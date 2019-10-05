Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,351 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHGE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 68,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,386. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHGE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271 shares in the company, valued at $6,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

