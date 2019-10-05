Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €4.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €4.20 ($4.88) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bankhaus Lampe set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.40 ($6.28).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.